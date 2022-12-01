Micoud Resident Granted Bail On Illegal Gun, Ammunition Charges – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, about 12:15 p.m. officers attached to the Special Services Unit (South), were conducting routine patrols within the Vieux FortFishing Complex, when they had cause to search a male therein.

A Glock 19 pistol with seven (7) rounds of ammunition were recovered during the search.

Bert Jn. Baptiste, a twenty-six (26) year old resident of Dugard, Micoud, was arrestedby the officers and taken into police custody.

He was later formally charged for unlawful Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

He was escorted before the Second District Court on Thursday, December 01, 2022, and was granted bail in the sum of $26,000.00.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

NewsAmericasNow.com