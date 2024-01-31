Mical Teja wins Young Kings competition

Carnival

Mical Teja – File photo by Jeff K Mayers

It is Mical Teja’s season – as he’s proving not only by the popularity of his tune DNA, but by capturing titles.

In what many are predicting is going to be the first of many, he was crowned the winner in the National Action Cultural Committee’s (NACC) Young Kings competition.

The event was held on January 30 at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. Teja grabbed the top spot out of 18 competitors.

Journalist Caston Cupid came second with his piece Straight From the Heart and Dawren “Pharaoh” Greenidge third with Ah Doh Want to do it.

The was not Teja’s first time competing: he entered in 2023 with his similarly popular Hall of Fame.