Mical Teja wins Road March

Carnival

Mical Teja takes home the title of Road Monarch after winning the hotly contested Road March title. – File photo by Jeff K Mayers

Mical Teja has taken home the title of Road Monarch after winning the 2024 Road March with his song DNA.

The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) made the announcement around 12.30 pm today at a press conference held at the NCC VIP Lounge in the Queen’s Park Savannah and via Facebook, saying his song was played 341 times at all of the judging points across both islands.

Bunji Garlin placed second with his song Carnival Contract recording a total of 225 plays and Patrice Roberts’ Anxiety came in third with 48 plays.

With Teja and Garlin seemingly neck and neck for the season, Garlin showed no ill will at his second place spot. He took to his Instagram account to thank his fans, saying, “It has been a fabulous season and magical journey with this song and seeing what it has grown into, thank you to everyone that loved Carnival Contract.”

He also congratulated Teja adding, “Blessings as you continue your journey through soca.”