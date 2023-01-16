Mical Teja, Taziah O’Connor among Young King finalists

News

Mical Teja – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

SINGER, songwriter Mical Williams, known in the calypso world as Mical Teja, is among 17 finalists newcomers and veterans selected to vie for the Young Kings Calypso Monarch title.

Mical Teja will come up against second generation calypsonian Duane Ta’ziah O’Connor, the son of former 2012 Calypso Monarch and Young Kings Monarch, Duane O’Connor, as well as young Rivaldo London, nephew of Brian London and brother of 2019 Calypso Monarch Ronaldo London.

The competition, hosted by the National Action Cultural Committee (NACC), will take place at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah on Tuesday February 7. The show starts at 7 pm.

Seventeen finalists have also been selected for the National Women’s Action Committee (NWAC) National Queen competition, which will be held on January 29 at Queen’s Hall,NACC chairman, Embau Moheni, said prizes are yet to be finalised.

Young King finalists:Duane Ta’ziah O’ConnorEric JamesEzekiel YorkeGary Thomasos (M’ba)Heaven Charles (Snakey)Kyle Cowie (KC)Mical Williams (Mical Teja)Nicholas Ashby (Nikko Ash)Nicholas LucasRivaldo LondonRondell GreavesSekon AlvesShakir Harewood (Sackie)Sheldon Bullen (Sheldon Nugget)Vivian Lockhart (Young Poser)Wendell Frederick (Xcite)Wendell Goodridge.