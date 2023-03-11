Met Service issues rough seas alert

News

File photo of rough seas in Manzanilla PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB –

The TT Meteorological Office has issued a yellow-level hazardous seas alert which will be in effect from Sunday at 12 am to Tuesday at 8 am.

It said northerly, long period swells were expected to affect the northern and eastern exposed coastal areas of Tobago as well as the northern, eastern and some parts of the western coastal areas of Trinidad.

The swells could cause waves that batter at coastal regions and made worse during high tides.

It advised that marine interests monitor coastal sea conditions and exercise caution along the affected areas.