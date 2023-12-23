Met service discontinues hazardous seas warning

News

TAKING A CHANCE: A bather faces the rough seas at Maracas Bay. – SUREASH CHOLAI

The Met Office has discontinued its hazardous seas alert which went into effect on Wednesday.

In a release issued on Saturday, the Met Office said despite isolated high-energy breaking waves along near-shore northern and north-eastern coastlines of Trinidad and Tobago, the significant risk posed by north-easterly swells has diminished and conditions are expected to gradually normalise.

It said as always, all marine interests should continue to monitor sea conditions when engaging in any sea-related activities.

It asked interested people to stay informed by checking updates from the official weather source, the TTMS, at www.metoffice.gov.tt.