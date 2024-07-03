Met Office: Windward Islands to get heavy rain

News

The Met Office has reported an active tropical wave, AL96, is currently affecting the Windward Islands.

According to a press release issued on July 3, the tropical wave was near 58 degrees W longitude, approximately 157 km east of the Windward Islands, at 8 am on July 3.

The system is moving westward at a speed of 30-40 km/h.

The release said, “Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds have already begun affecting parts of the Windward Islands.”

Despite the current activity, environmental conditions are said to appear only somewhat favourable for further development of the system.

Most weather activity associated with AL96 is expected to remain north of Trinidad and Tobago.

However, the Met Office has indicated a medium (40 per cent) chance of isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds affecting the region.

The US National Hurricane Center has assessed the system, giving it a low (ten per cent) chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next 48 hours and a 20 per cent chance over the next seven days.

The Met Office said it will continue to monitor AL96 as it progresses through the region.

The final official statement on AL96 will be issued at 3pm on July 3 or earlier if the situation warrants.