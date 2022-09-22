Met Office tones down its bad weather warning

News

A resident of Pluck Road, Woodland wades through her porch and yard after thundershowers triggered flooded in parts of south Trinidad on Thursday. – PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

THE Met Office during the course of Thursday toned down its warning to the general public about the impact of bad weather from a topical disturbance from the Atlantic Ocean.

Initially in its 11 am update, it warned of “a high chance of showers and thunderstorms until the evening”, with floods and landslips likely.

It had forecast: “Mostly cloudy with showers and the 70 per cent (high) chance of thunderstorm activity over varying areas. Gradual improvement likely during the evening/ night, becoming mostly settled despite few lingering showers and the 30 per cent (low) chance of the isolated thunderstorm. Adverse weather alert No 3 (yellow level) including riverine flood alert No 1 in effect!

The alert said showers and thunderstorms continued to affect TT with most of the activity expected over marine areas.

“Some heavy overland showers favouring the afternoon period, can still lead to street and/or flash flood events and landslips. Localised flooding can be exacerbated.”

The alert said a riverine flood alert was in effect for south Trinidad. The Met Office warned flooding could reduce people’s access to property and advised people to monitor official updates.

“Tree branches and loose objects can be displaced during strong winds. Flooding, landslips and waterlogged soils can lead to infrastructure damage in areas so prone.

“Avoid flooded areas and exercise precaution in areas with land slippage. Follow the instructions of government officials.”

However by 3.49 pm, the Met Office downplayed its forecast for the rest of Thursday, saying, “Generally settled conditions interrupted at times by periods of showers with the low chance of isolated thunderstorm activity.”

For Friday the Met Office predicted, “Partly cloudy periods with showers will likely interrupt sunshine over a few areas, mainly during the morning and early afternoon. There is a 40 per cent (medium) chance of isolated thunderstorm activity. Generally fair night apart from a few showery spells.” It said the adverse weather alert #3 remained in effect.

Otherwise the forecast reported more rainfall in Trinidad than Tobago on Thursday, in a reversed trend from Wednesday. It reported rainfall as Piarco – 20.4 mm and Crown Point – 12.0 mm.