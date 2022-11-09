Met Office raises riverine flooding alert to orange level

News

Odell Jackson walks to his home through flood waters along Fairview avenue, Carli Bay. The area was badly affected by flooding due to heavy overnight rainfall. Photo by Lincoln Holder

Hours after the Met Office issued a yellow-level alert for riverine flooding, the alert was raised to orange level on Wednesday afternoon.

In its initial alert on Wednesday morning, the Met Office reported that owing to significant rainfall overnight, major river levels across Trinidad are currently near 80-85 per cent and rising.

Another media release issued at 2.51 pm reported that major river levels across Trinidad were near 80 per cent with smaller watercourses also at critical levels.

The Met Office also reported that rain was expected to continue over the next 36-48 hours which would cause higher river levels, adding that it was now a high risk to public safety, livelhood and property.

The release urged the public to closely monitor weather conditions and river levels and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves.