Met Office predicts erratic, volatile wet season

A boy joyrides through floodwaters in Kelly Village, Caroni in August 2021. – Angelo Marcelle

The Met Office has put the government and other agencies on high alert, as this year’s wet season is expected to be a volatile and erratic one.

At a virtual 2022 wet season outlook on Tuesday morning, meteorologist Kenneth Kerr said there is a 47 per cent chance of the formation of four storms in the region – three with the potential of becoming hurricanes.

Kerr also said the rainfall outlook, of between 110-112 wet days, bringing a 30 per cent chance of extreme rainfall for several days, suggested this season would be wetter than normal.

“It also suggests that the wettest month, August, and the flood-prone month, October, have good possibilities of rainfall exceeding 250 millimetres, which is more than average. “

He said in Port of Spain, some part of east and central Trinidad along with Tobago west may experience moderate to severe flooding.

“Flood potential is much higher for known and emerging flood areas. Citizens are asked to accelerate preparations.”

The Met Office also recommended that disaster preparedness agencies and emergency response units use the first three months of the season to prepare.

The country can also expect a few hot spells, sometime between September and early October, with temperatures climbing to 35 degrees C.

The Met Office officially declared the start of the wet season on Monday. Hurricane season starts on June 1.