Met Office issues yellow-level weather alert

News

File photo-

The Meteorological Service has issued a yellow-level weather alert to begin 5 am on Monday until midday on Tuesday.

A weather update on the Met Office’s website on Sunday afternoon reported there was a 70 per cent chance that a passing tropical wave will bring heavy showers and thunderstorms.

The conditions will happen intermittently over the period beginning in south Trinidad.

The office warned that thunderstorms can lead to heavy rainfall of over 25 mm which may cause street and flash flooding in certain areas.

It was also reported that brief, gusty winds were likely which may be strong enough to break tree branches, unsecured roofs and outdoor objects..