Met Office issues yellow-level hazardous seas alert

Rough seas at Manzanilla Beach. File photo/Roger Jacob

The Met Office issued a yellow-level hazardous seas alert at 10 am on Wednesday. It is expected to be lifted next Tuesday.

It said large breaking waves in excess of three metres are likely to be seen along nearshore, north-exposed coastlines of Trinidad and Tobago, with choppy conditions expected in the Gulf of Paria.

It said conditions will be amplified during high tides and exacerbated at spring tides and these effects will be seen on the northern shorelines of Tobago and then Trinidad within a couple hours afterwards.

The TT Met Office said the impacts will result in dangerous conditions for swimmers and small craft operators near the affected coastlines.

Waves are currently 1.5 to 2 metres in open waters and near 0.5 metres in sheltered areas.

It said an update will be issued on Friday at midday or sooner if necessary.

More information can be found at www.metoffice.gov.tt.