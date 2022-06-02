Met Office issues yellow level adverse weather alert

News

In this file photo a woman braves heavy rainfall on Queen Street, Port of Spain. The Meteorological Office issued an adverse weather alert for TT on Thursday- Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The TT Meteorological Services (Met Office) has issued a yellow level adverse weather alert.

The notice on Thursday, issued at 1.04 pm, warned of isolated thunderstorms which are affecting parts of Trinidad and extended periods of showers and persistent rainfall currently affecting both islands.

It also warned the rainfall is expected to persist until Friday.

“Winds can gust in excess of 55km/h in heavy showers and thunderstorms,” it said.

“These thunderstorms and rainy periods have produced significant rainfall accumulations in various parts, producing localised ponding and flooding in areas so prone, causing traffic disruptions.”

The notice said electrical discharges are also likely during thunderstorms.

“There continues to be significant moisture in the atmosphere and an increase of low level wind speeds is still expected.”

The notice warned the public against wading or driving through flood waters and to secure loose objects.

“Monitor weather conditions and official updates via www.metoffice.gov.tt and www.odpm.gov.tt.