Met Office issues second yellow-level adverse weather alert

File photo/Lincoln Holder

The Meteorological Service has issued a second yellow-level adverse weather alert. The alert began at 2 am and is expected to last until 6 pm on Wednesday.

On its website, the Met Office said periods of rain and/or showers of varying intensities have been observed from early this morning. It said this is due to a combination of the inter-tropical convergence zone (ITCZ) and a low-level trough.

There is also a 70 per cent chance of thunderstorms. Heavy downpours could produce accumulations in excess of 25 millimetres.

It said street/flash flooding and localised ponding are also likely in heavy downpours. Gusty winds in excess of 55 kilometres/hour may be experienced in the area of showers/thunderstorms.

The Met Office said people should not wade or drive through flood waters and asked the public to monitor weather conditions and official updates.

More information can be found at www.metoffice.gov.tt/ and www.odpm.gov.tt.