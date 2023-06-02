Met Office issues adverse-weather yellow alert

News

THE Met Office on Friday put Trinidad and Tobago under an adverse-weather yellow alert starting from 4 am on Saturday and going on until 6 pm that evening.

The Met Office said there is a high, 70 per cent chance of “intermittent rainfall of varying intensities and isolated thunderstorms” associated with tropical wave no 7 from early on Saturday morning, with the most intense activity expected to affect eastern offshore areas.

The release said heavy rainfall can lead to street and flash flooding with accompanying brief, gusty winds. As a result, the Met Office said localised ponding, landslides and landslips are likely to occur in at-risk areas.

Beachgoers should also be careful, as rough seas can occur with heavy showers or thunderstorms.

The Met Office warned against venturing into floodwaters.

People are also advised to be alert to river levels and to continue to monitor weather conditions and official weather updates.

For more information, visit www.metoffice.gov.tt; www.odpm.gov.tt