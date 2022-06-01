Met Office issues adverse weather alert

News

A man shelters under an umbrella during heavy rainfall on High Street, San Fernando. – CHEQUANA WHEELER

The TT Meteorological Office has issued a yellow-level adverse weather alert with effect from 8 am on Thursday until 2 pm on Friday.

The Met Office said thunderstorms are 69-80 per cent likely to occur, favouring Tobago and northern parts of Trinidad on Thursday, followed by extended periods of showers and/or persistent rain which could affect both islands on both Thursday and Friday.

It said winds can gust in excess of 55km/h in heavy showers and thunderstorms, which can produce intense rainfall of over 25mm. Street and/or flash flooding are possible in areas so prone, causing minor traffic disruptions. Electrical discharges are also very likely as well.

The Met Office said this is due to a significant increase in moisture, instability and convergence behind the axis of a tropical wave, which is also being followed by an increase of low-level windspeed.

It advised the population to secure loose outdoor objects, and to monitor weather conditions and official updates via www.metoffice.gov.tt and www.odpm.gov.tt.