Met Office: Hot days, little rain in coming months

News

File photo/Jeff Mayers

The Meteorological Service (Met Office) has predicted drier-than-average conditions in April and then near-average rainfall and above-average temperatures during the next three months.

The country can expect mostly dry conditions from April 15-21 and 22-28.

The Met Office declared the start of the dry season on January 6.

Kenneth Kerr, chief climatologist, had predicted a drier-than-usual dry season, with February being the driest month of 2022. He said February-April was expected to be the driest period of the season, with a few relatively chilly nights when temperatures were expected to fall below 20 degrees.

In a rainfall and temperature outlook update on Monday, the Met Office said there is a possibility of near-average rainfall between April and June.

The period of excessive heat buildup in the coming months will likely put a strain on water and power utilities and health services The high temperatures may also set back the improvements made at the Water and Sewerage Authority reservoirs from the rainfall of February and March .

From its predictions, the Met Office has asked the public to conserve water, be aware of agricultural pest and disease control measures and bush-fire risk and revisit operational and contingency plans to manage dust/smoke-related respiratory ailments.

It also warned that high temperatures can increase heat stress and challenges for people with heat-sensitive ailments, as well as for heat-exposed livestock, pets and other animals.

It said, “Maximum day and minimum night temperatures in the next three months are likely to be warmer than average with enhanced chances for hot days and short-duration hot spells during that period.

“Typical dry season conditions during April will increase bush, forest, and fire-potential landfill.”Along with plumes of Sahara dust haze, it said these are likely to degrade air quality, which can affect people with respiratory and other dust-sensitive conditions.

From early July into August and September, the outlook is for below-normal rainfall across the country.