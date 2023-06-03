Met Office discontinues adverse-weather alert

News

A cool afternoon at City Gate, Port of Spain. – File photo

THE TT Meteorological Office (Met Office) has discontinued its adverse-weather yellow alert.

In a release issued at 3.07 pm on Saturday, the Met Office said despite some showers and the low, 20 per cent chance of isolated thunderstorms remaining in the forecast, the threat of “impactful weather” has significantly decreased.

The Met Office advised people to continue monitoring official sources via www.metoffice.gov.tt and www.odpm.gov.tt. for updates.