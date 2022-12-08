Merchants participating in the ABST Reduction period are encouraged to register

Black Immigrant Daily News

CABINET NOTES:

In keeping with the customary ABST relief from 15% to 5% during a Christmas weekend, the Cabinet decided that the practice will continue this year with Friday 16th, Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th December to be ABST reduction days.

Both merchants and shoppers welcome the initiative since it spurs sales, eases the burden on the pocket during this festive season.

Merchants participating in the ABST Reduction period are encouraged to contact and register with the Inland Revenue Department.

