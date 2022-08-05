Men’s mile relay, Gittens qualify for Commonwealth finals

Sports

Tyra Gittens of Trinidad and Tobago competes in the women’s long jump qualification, in the Alexander Stadium, at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, on Friday. (AP PHOTO) –

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago men’s 4×400-metre (mile) team and long jumper Tyra Gittens both advanced to finals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, on Friday.

The TT quartet of Dwight St Hillaire, Che Lara, Machel Cedenio and Kashief King clocked three minutes, 7.12 seconds (3:07.12) to finish third in heat two of round one. TT are expected to strengthen their team for the final with Jereem Richards and Asa Guevara available.

The final will be held at 3.30 pm TT time, on Sunday.

Kenya won heat two in a season’s best time of 3:06.76 and India were second in 3:06.97 to earn spots in the final.

Barbados faded in the final leg of the race, but finished fourth in 3:07.23 to book a place in the final.

Four teams also qualified for the final from heat one – Botswana (3:05.11), Jamaica (3:05.20), Zambia (3:06.02) and Nigeria (3:06.36).

Gittens finished sixth in Group A in the women’s long jump qualifying round to advance to the final.

She jumped 6.18m on her first attempt, fouled her second effort and leaped 6.28m on her third, which was enough to qualify. Australian Brooke Buschkuehl won Group A with a 6.84m performance.

A total of 13 athletes qualified for the final on Sunday at 2.05 pm.