Men shot dead in Diego Martin, Malick

News

File photo.

A 51-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times in Diego Martin on Friday.

He was identified as Ronnie Forde, of LP Barter Circular, Ravine Road, Diego Martin and of Rio Claro.

A police report said at around 9.15 pm on Friday, Forde left his Ravine Road home to go to a mini-mart. While there he got into an argument with a man and shortly after gunshots were heard.

Responding police found Forde’s body with apparent gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

In an unrelated incident, an unidentified man was found dead in Malick.

At around 2 pm loud gunshot wounds were heard at Upper 6th Avenue, Malick. Police found the man dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

Up to press time, police were trying to ascertain the man’s identity.

The two latest murders have taken the murder toll for the year to 92, according to a police tally.