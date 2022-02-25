Men robbed in St Joseph on way to sell car

News

File photo.

St Joseph police are warning the public and online retailers to be extremely cautious when meeting strangers for business transactions after two men were robbed of the car they were trying to sell in St Joseph on Thursday morning.

Police said the men, 40 and 41, were travelling in a white Hyundai Ionic on Santa Barbara Road, Maracas St Joseph, at around 11.45 am to meet a potential buyer.

Police said they met with the man and spoke for a while before he walked away while talking on his phone.

Three bandits, one of whom was armed with a gun, then approached the men and stole $600 in cash, a Samsung cellphone and a gold chain.

They also stole the car and drove off.

St Joseph police are continuing enquiries.

Police are urging the public to meet with potential customers at a police station for the exchange of any cash or goods.