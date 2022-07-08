Men killed in Cumuto, Las Lomas still unidentified

News

Detectives from the Homicide Bureau of Investigation Region II are working to identify the bodies of two men found hours apart in two unrelated incidents on Wednesday.

In the first incident, a man went to the Cumuto police station and said he found a body near his home on the Cumuto Main Road, at around 2.58 pm on Wednesday.

Police went and found the body of the man. They said the man appeared to be of African descent, about five feet, nine inches tall with a corn row hairstyle, and the tattoo “AJ” on his right upper forearm.

Police suspect he may have been dead for about two days. Eight spent shells were found near the body. Residents reported hearing gunshots on Sunday night.

Hours later, at around 10.55 pm, residents heard gunshots at Soriah Branch Trace, Las Lomas and, on checking, saw a man bleeding on tha road.

Police from the La Horquetta CID were called and found the man’s body.

Homicide detectives also went with a district medical officer who ordered the body removed to the Forensic Science Centre.

Police said they will be using the man’s fingerprints to try and find a match in their database, but they are also calling on the public for help in identifying him so that an autopsy can be done and investigations continued.