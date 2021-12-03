Men face Sangre Grande court charged with assaulting their spouses

News

A man, who allegedly hit his spouse after she refused to answer his questions about her whereabouts faced a Sangre Grande magistrate virtually on November 26 charged with assault.

A police release on Friday said the 55-year-old man and another man, 63, faced magistrate Cheron Raphael separately charged with assaulting their spouses.

In the first case, officers of the Eastern Division Gender-Based Violence Unit (GBVU) arrested the accused from Sangre Grande on November 24 after receiving five separate reports against him between September 13 and November 16.

Police charged him on November 25 with five counts of assault by threats, two counts of assault by beating, and one count of malicious damage.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges and Raphael granted him $275,000 bail with a surety. As a bail condition, the magistrate ordered him to stay 100 metres away from his spouse. He is scheduled to reappear on December 17.

It is alleged that at 6 pm on August 22, he behaved aggressively toward the woman at a house after she refused to answer his questions about her whereabouts.

He hit her several blows on the head with his hands, injuring her.

He also destroyed several of her belongings, valued at $6,450 and threatened to kill her if she called the police. She did make a report to the police and was treated at hospital.

The man also allegedly went to her home twice, in September and October and threatened to kill her. Police were told other similar matters occurred. WPC Ramsaran led the investigations.

In the second case, police arrested the 63-year-old Salybia man on November 28 in relation to an incident on November 23.

On November 29, police charged him with having a weapon with intent and common assault.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges. The magistrate granted him $200,000 bail, and ordered him to stay at least 100 metres away from his spouse.

The court also ordered him to have no communication whatsoever with her.

The case was adjourned to May 6.

The charges stemmed from an alleged incident at 7.30 pm on November 23. The accused, while intoxicated, reportedly had a disagreement with his wife at his home. He became angry and allegedly swung a piece of metal pipe at her.

Police were also told he had a cutlass and threatened to kill her.

A report was made to the Matura police station and WPC Farrier led investigations. Acting Supt Guy-Alleyne and W/Insp Bacchus supervised both investigations.