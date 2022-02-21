Member of Rowley’s Qatar delegation tests positive for covid

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

A member of the Prime Minister’s delegation to Qatar tested positive for covid19, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said.

In a media release on Monday, the OPM said the support staff tested negative on leaving for Qatar.

While at the hotel, a third test was done and the delegate tested positive. The person is in isolation and under medical supervision.

The test results for the other members of the delegation remain negative.

Dr Rowley and his delegation left the country on Friday for Doha, Qatar to attend the Sixth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF.)

Rowley accepted the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, to attend the summit.

Included in the delegation is Energy Minister Stuart Young.