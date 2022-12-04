Medical relief for flood-hit communities

News

NCRHA CEO Davlin Thomas addresses the media during the launch of cervical cancer campaign at Mt Hope Women’s Hospital on Saturday. At left is Nursing Services general manager Dianne Hineah. – ANGELO MARCELLE

As clean-up efforts continue by people affected by flood over the past week, Davlin Thomas CEO of the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) said teams are being sent to these areas to offer medical support.

He said some areas include Bamboo No 2, parts of Bamboo No 1 and No 3, other areas in Valsayn North and Valsayn South.

“We’re going in with providing medical this morning. We’re also providing tetanus vaccinations and some masks as well. We’re giving out sanitisers and so on. It’s really to put those structures in place to ensure that people under those circumstances stay healthy,” he said on Saturday.

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh said the service will be provided for other communities also affected by flood.

They were both speaking at the Mt Hope Women’s Hospital, Champs Fleurs on Saturday where the NCRHA hosted its Great Pap Smear initiative.

“We are not only going to Bamboo No 2 as what we are doing today in Bamboo No 2 has been duplicated or triplicated on the South-West and Eastern. We’re giving tetanus shots to help people make sure they don’t succumb to flood-borne diseases. We are also doing public education about leptospirosis, gastroenteritis, and vomiting, diarrhoea and so on. So we are now in response mode now that flood waters are receding to some extent, and we could reach these vulnerable communities.”

Deyalsingh said this relief project will go for as long as needed and to every possible community that is in need of the medical support.