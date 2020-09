Med­ical prac­ti­tion­ers and health ex­perts agree with Min­is­ter of Health Ter­rence Deyals­ingh’s as­sess­ment that the em­ploy­ment of 160,000 rapid anti­gen test kits is a “game-chang­er” in the coun­try’s fight against COVID-19.

Re­sults of COVID-19 test­ing com­ing from some lo­ca­tions in T&T aren’t be­ing con­veyed im­me­di­ate­ly to those who’ve test­ed – and some peo­ple are get­ting the virus, be­ing hos­pi­talised and re­cov­er­ing even be­fore they re­ceive their re­sults.