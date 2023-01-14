Media Association seeks clarity from PM after journalists denied entry

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley responds to a journalist during a press briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s on January 12. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The Media Association of TT is asking the Office of Prime Minister to clarify the criteria for a media house to be allowed access to press briefings at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

This after journalists from independent media houses claim they were denied access to PM Rowley’s press conference updating the nation on covid19 on Thursday at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

Some members of the media, including AZP News editor-in-chief Prior Beharry, Stephen Cummings of Isaac 98.1 FM, and Robert Amar of 104.7 MORE FM, claimed they were denied access to press conferences hosted by the Prime Minister.

In a statement, MATT said the issue should be addressed to ensure fair access to all media practitioners in the public interest since all practising journalists should have the opportunity to question the government in person.

“With the relaxation of pandemic related restrictions, the Prime Minister’s office has yet to provide either guidance or criteria for access to press conferences held at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s.

“If interested media houses are denied access to question the Prime Minister about his announcements and a list of specially invited media guides invitations, there should be clarity about what qualifies one media house as ‘special’ over another.”

It suggested that, if space for social distancing was a concern, then journalists should be rotated.

There have been questions regarding media access to government press conferences before, particularly during the pandemic. At the time, some news organisations and journalists wanted access to the Ministry of Health virtual covid19 press conferences and were denied without any explanation.

Calls and messages to the OPM’s deputy press secretary, Abby Brathwaite, and Minister in the OPM Stuart Young, went unanswered.