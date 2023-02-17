Mechanic charged with breach of Protection Order

News

A 48-year-old mechanic was granted an $85,000 bail with surety when he appeared before Magistrate Adrian Darmanie, at the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, charged with breach of a protection order and indecent assault.

Police said on February 3, the man was with a female relative when he allegedly sexually assaulted her during an altercation at their home.

The incident was later reported to the Special Victims Department and an investigation was conducted. During the investigation, the officers discovered that a protection order was issued in June 2022.

He was arrested and charged on Thursday.

He is expected to reappear in court on March 14.