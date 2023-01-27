Meals on Wheels Annual Coin Drive Friday Jan 27 and Saturday Jan 28 Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

Meals on Wheels said it is having its 10th Annual Cayman Islands “Change for Change Donation Drive” today, Friday, January 27, and Saturday, January 28, to help raise funds to support our seniors.

Like previous years, Meals on Wheels said that members of the public may donate any amount of coins or cash to Meals on Wheels during the Coin Drive at locations around Grand Cayman, including Credit Union, Butterfield (Butterfield Place), Galleria Plaza, all Fosters Supermarkets, Cayman National (Elgin Avenue), Rubis AA (Red Bay), Atlantic Department Store, Atlantic Kids, Kirk Home Centre, Hurley’s Supermarket, Camana Bay (Paseo), A.L. Thompsons, Kirk Market, Caf? del Sol (Marquee Plaza) and Cost U Less.

This year, Meals on Wheels hopes to repeat the success of previous years’ Coin Drives, which is expected to include hundreds of volunteers of all ages.

Commenting on the fundraising event the Coin Drive, Jennifer West, General Manager for Meals on Wheels, said that Meals on Wheels is “hoping to raise enough funds to provide 7,350 nutritious hot meals to seniors across our community for one month.”

Ms West encourages everyone to “give from the heart” and support this event generously.

She added: “Loose change may not seem like it could make much of a difference, but when the community pulls together, it all adds up to make a huge difference to help those who need us most.”

Volunteering for Meals on Wheels in this way will help Meals on Wheels raise more funds to support seniors on an ongoing basis and allow Meals on Wheels to continue to provide daily hot meals to those in need across Grand Cayman.

Like previous years, Davenport Development, a Meals on Wheels sponsor, is expected to provide each volunteer with a volunteer shirt and collection bucket.

Whether it is a coin in your coin jar, piggy bank, or coin tray, every penny will go a long way to help raise funds to support seniors.

To donate, volunteer, or learn more, email [email protected], visit www.mealsonwheels.ky, or call Meal on Wheels at 769-1974.

Join Davenport & Cayman Islands Meals on Wheels in the fight to end senior hunger in the Cayman Islands!

NewsAmericasNow.com