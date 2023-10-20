McClashie: Accidents will guide OSHA

News

Minister of Labour Stephen McClashie –

LABOUR Minister Stephen McClashie said recent tragic accidents at Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd and NiQuan will help improve the processes by which the Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) recruits safety inspectors

He made these comments before the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives approved an allocation of $399,562,700 in the budget for his ministry.

Responding to a question from Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh about whether OSHA has a full board in place, McClashie said, “All 17 members are in place.”

Indarsingh asked about OSHA’s hiring of safety inspectors.

McClashie said that happens “based on need and what we need to support the work of the OSHA.”

Indarsingh asked if recent accidents at Paria and NiQuan had influenced these hirings.

McClashie replied, “Those two incidents were regrettable and will guide us in terms of what we need, in terms of skill sets.

“That will be reflected in our recruitment process.”

Indarsingh asked, “There has been no focus as it relates to commercial deep-sea diving?”

Committee chairman Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George said information before the committee does not deal with that specific issue and she could not entertain Indarsingh’s question.

On February 25, 2022, divers Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jr, Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry and Christopher Boodram were doing maintenance work on a 30-inch underwater pipeline belonging to Paria when they were sucked into it. Boodram was the only survivor.

The CoE was originally due to submit its final report to the President in May and is now expected to do so by November 30.

On June 15, Allanlane Ramkissoon, a pipefitter with sub-contractor Massy Energy Engineered Solutions Ltd, died from injuries he suffered in a fire at the NiQuan plant in Pointe-a-Pierre.

Speaking in the House on September 8, Energy Minister Stuart Young said OSHA is continuing its investigation into that incident.

He also said the ministry had appointed a team to do an independent investigation into the incident.

McClashie said the ministry is undertaking a survey with respect to the best formula to determine the minimum wage. He added that this was for later consideration and the Minimum Wages Board has its criteria to determine the wage.

In his budget presentation in the House on October 2, Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced an increase in the minimum wage from $17.50 to $20.50 an hour.

McClashie also said the ministry continues to hold consultations on a policy on sexual harassment in the workplace.

He said Government hopes to make some changes to some labour legislation in fiscal 2024. The Industrial Relations Act and the Retrenchment and Severance Benefits Act were among the laws to be looked at.

The committee also approved an allocation of $4,258,000 for the Registration, Recognition and Certification Board.

The Senate meets from 10 am to debate the budget.