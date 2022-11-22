Mayaro woman, 19, charged with stealing phone

News

MAYARO police have arrested a 19-year-old woman from the district for larceny of a cell phone.

The suspect has two addresses, in Mayaro and Sangre Grande.

The victim, Tehilla Grant, also 19, of Pierre Ville, Mayaro, reported to the police that around 10 am on Sunday, she was at her workplace, David and BeBee Fun Style at Guayaguayare Road.

She said she put her used iPhone X valued at $4,000, on a shelf to attend to a female customer, who turned out to be the suspect.

Afterwards, Grant said she discovered the cellphone missing.

She reported it to the police, who obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s Mayaro home. She was found to have the phone and was arrested.

In an unrelated incident, Siparia police found and seized a magazine and several rounds of ammunition in the district.

Robin Estick, 62, of Alta Garcia Trace, Siparia, reported to the police that around 1.30 am on Tuesday, he was at his home when he heard loud noises.

On checking for the source of the noise, he saw a white Nissan B14 speeding out of the street. A black metal object resembling a magazine and 16 cylindrical objects resembling 9mm ammunition were found in the road.

The police were contacted and Sgt Gosine and PCs Jimdar, Marshall and Anamaly responded, along with WPC Maharaj, who photographed the items, and CSI PC Simbhoo who processed the scene and retrieved items.

PC Jimdar is investigating.