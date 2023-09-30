Mayaro MP hurt over murder of Rio Claro girl

News

Mayaro MP Rushton Paray –

MAYARO MP Rushton Paray said the brutal, cold-blooded slaying of an innocent 13-year-old child at Rio Claro on Friday illustrates the gloom and anguish hovering over TT.

Yet, he said, there is no intervention from the Prime Minister or Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds to stop the crime scourge.

Andrea Lalla, 13, was killed, along with her uncle Sylvan Lallan, while they slept at the family’s home at Libertville, Rio Claro, around 2 am on Friday.

Andrea’s father, Eddie Lallan, was also shot and is being treated for his injuries.

In a statement, Paray likened the killing to that of the quadruple murder of the Peterkin family, in which a ten-year-old and two teenagers were shot dead while they slept at their Guanapo home. Five others were also shot in this attack.

He commented on the many homicides occurring across TT and other tragic incidents which continue to cause pain and trauma to victims’ families.

“The traditionally quiet Rio Claro community last week lost businessman Kris Ramsaran, who was shot 16 times while at St Helena.

“The drowning of pensioner Fareed Kassim at Mayaro beach last weekend has brought further grief to the southeastern communities. In recent times also, several youths have disappeared.

“These incidents and the unceasing bloody trail have added to unrelenting despair and sorrow, with seemingly no end in sight.”

Paray said it was “horrifying that, in the midst of such unchecked catastrophe,” there was no “purposeful intervention” from the PM and his Minister of National Security.

“TT is in the throes of unprecedented torment and pain and cries out for leadership to bring an end to the crime scourge and to provide comfort to affected communities and families.

“Dr Rowley should know that his silence and coldness are not what is required during this period of historic national tragedy,” Paray said.

Eastern Division police, among them acting Insp Mahabir, Sgt Maharaj, PC Daniel and WPC Kheerai, as well as Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II), including Sgt Ramsahai, PCs Rambhajan, Gillead and Barra, were at the scene.

They found eight spent shells of 9mm ammunition.