Mayaro man, 22, denied bail on attempted murder charge

A-22-year-old man faced a Mayaro magistrate virtually on Friday charged with five offences, including attempted murder.

Meikel Hughes, of Manzanilla Road in Mayaro, faced magistrate Ava Vandenburg who denied bail and remanded him into police custody.

The charges arose from a shooting in which Javon Primus, 47, was shot in the face. Up to Friday, Primus was still at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

Police said shortly before 1 am on January 22, they got information that Primus was at his home at Peter Hill, Mayaro with a wound to the right side of his face.

When police arrived, a female relative told them Primus had arrived a few minutes earlier. He was semi-conscious and unable to speak.

The police took him to the Mayaro health centre for medical attention.

He was transferred to the Sangre Grande hospital then to the Mt Hope hospital.

Cpl Dwarika of the Mayaro CID charged Hughes with attempted murder, having a gun and ammunition, and having the gun and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

The matter was adjourned to February 18.