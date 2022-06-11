Maxi-taxi driver shot dead in drive-by in Central Trinidad

News

Stevenson Sandiford, 39. Photo courtesy Facebook

A maxi-taxi driver was shot and killed in California, Central Trinidad on Friday night.

According to police reports, Stevenson Sandiford, 39, was standing in a yard at Junon Street West around 9 pm when he was shot by an occupant in a passing vehicle.

Sandiford, a resident of Couva, collapsed in a drain and died at the scene. A 27-year-old man was wounded in the same incident.

He was taken to the Couva District Health Facility for treatment.

Police investigations are continuing