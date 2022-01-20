Mauritanian boat removed from Belle Garden, Tobago

Tobago

THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael. PHOTO COURTESY THA

The Mauritanian boat in which 14 decomposing bodies and other human remains were discovered has been removed and destroyed.

The confirmation came from THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael, who is also the electoral representative for Belle Garden/Glamorgan, where the vessel remained for the past seven months.

In May 2021, fishermen discovered the boat floating off Belle Garden. It had remained at the site, covered with a yellow tarpaulin, since then. The bodies were taken to the Forensic Science Centre in Trinidad.

Speaking with Newsday on Thursday, BYisrael said that on Wednesday the boat was “finally removed and taken to the Studley Park Landfill to be destroyed.”

She said to facilitate the process, the police formally indicated that their investigation was complete and the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection confirmed that the vessel was a public health hazard that required immediate intervention.

“As a result, the Division of Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development took possession of the vessel for removal and destruction.”

She said owing to the size of the vessel, a private company facilitated the move.

“Special cleansing and sanitising of the area where the vessel remained from May 2021 until yesterday has begun.”

On Tuesday, BYisrael told Newsday that the vessel was still at Clark’s Bay in Belle Garden because of a logistical delay and would have been removed by the end of the week.

Previously, fishermen and villagers had called for the boat to be removed, saying they believed it was a serious health risk.