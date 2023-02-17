Matthews steers WI to first win at T20 World Cup

Sports

WI captain Hayley Matthews – via ICC

WEST Indies women kept their chances alive of advancing to the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup with a six-wicket victory over Ireland in Cape Town, South Africa on Friday.

After being expensive with the ball, Windies captain Hayley Matthews put the team on her back scoring 66 not out off 53 deliveries to steer her unit to 140/4 in 19.5 overs, after Ireland posted 137/9 in 20 overs.

West Indies still have a chance to advance to the semi-finals of the tournament, but will need other results to go their way in group two. West Indies will need to defeat Pakistan on Sunday to have a chance of qualifying for the knock-out phase. The match bowls off at 9 am TT time. The defeat meant Ireland were eliminated from contention.

Matthews played a captain’s knock as she batted through the entire innings. West Indies were in a spot of bother on 46/2 in the ninth over, before a third-wicket partnership between Matthews and Chinelle Henry gave the innings some impetus. Both players showed their ability to hit boundaries, but when Henry fell for 34 off 28 balls (four fours) West Indies still had work to do needing 18 off 13 balls.

Shabika Gajnabi struck a brisk 13 off seven balls before being dismissed, leaving Matthews to complete the job. She struck a boundary on the off side to end the match. Left-arm spinner Leah Paul was the best bowler for Ireland snatching 1/26 in four overs.

Ireland posted a competitive score batting first, behind a knock of 61 from Orla Prendergast. Ireland got off to a pedestrian start, before a 90-run second-wicket partnership between Prendergast and Gaby Lewis placed Ireland in a solid position. The stand was dominated by Prendergast with Lewis playing the supporting role.

Off spinner Matthews felt the brunt of the attack by Prendergast. Fast bowler Shamilia Connell broke the partnership by dismissing Prendergast for 61 off 47 balls, a knock which included six fours and one six.

The innings then lost momentum as seven wickets fell for 21 runs as the Irish ended on 137/9 after being 116/2 in the 16th over. Lewis was the third batter dismissed for 38 off 34 deliveries (six fours).

Connell was the pick of the West Indies bowlers grabbing 3/24 in four overs. Spinners Karishma Ramharack (2/18) and Afy Fletcher (2/21) were also among the wickets.

Matthews ended with figures of 1/32 in four overs.

Summarised Scores:

IRELAND 137/9 (20 overs) (Orla Prendergast 61, Gaby Lewis 38; Shamilia Connell 3/24, Karishma Ramharack 2/18, Afy Fletcher 2/21) vs WEST INDIES 140/4 (19.5 overs) (Hayley Matthews 66 not out, Chinelle Henry 34; Leah Paul 1/26) West Indies won by six wickets.