MATT condemns media exclusion from THA swearing-in

Media workers covering the inaguration ceremony of THA secretaries at the Assembly Legislature Building in Scarborough, Tobago take to the pavement after being escorted off the compound by police. – Photo by Jeff K Mayers

The Media Association (MATT) has condemned the exclusion of the media from Thursday’s Tobago House of Assembly (THA) swearing-in ceremonies.

Reporters and photographers were left to stand for hours in the sun after they were denied access from the ceremonies at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort in Lowlands, and the Legislature Building in Scarborough.

Communications adviser at the Office of the President Cheryl Lala told Newsday on Thursday the media were denied access on the basis of covid19 protocols.

But in a press release on Friday, MATT president Ira Mathur called on the Office of the President “to be more inventive in their approach to balancing the need for safety with the public’s need to be informed.”

She urged, “We ask that the capable professionals at the President’s House, the Tobago Assembly Legislature and at the Magdalena Grand consider more options for independent media access in conditions that respect requirements for safety as well as the role of the Fourth Estate, particularly at an event that marks a significant change in the status of quo of Tobago’s governance.

“The media is collectively responsible for providing a view of proceedings on behalf of the voting public of Tobago and all the citizens of our twin-island state.”

Lala said at one time she considered withdrawing one of her photographers from the swearing-in ceremony to allow in a media photographer, but none had a jacket, which was part of the dress code for the official event.

She added that the media had been aware they would not have access to the ceremonies since Wednesday.

Instead, Lala said the media were told there would be TTT cameras inside to give a feed for television stations and the Office of the President would have two photographers taking still pictures to give to the media.