MATF officers seize 73,900 cigarettes

News

Members of the Multi-Agency Task Force (MATF) removed a total of 73,900 illicit cigarettes from the local market after carrying out an operation in the Eastern Division on Wednesday.

On Friday, a police statement said Operation Inchbrook 9 was held between 10 am and 5 pm on Wednesday when MATF officers inspected tobacco products and other goods on sale for compliance with the Tobacco Control Act, Standards Act, and Health and Safety requirements.

The officers searched two locations in the Rio Claro district, which resulted in the seizure of large quantities of illicit cigarettes, alcohol, pharmaceuticals and electrical items.

The statement said multiple fire-prevention deficiencies and electrical hazards were identified at the two locations.

The operation included officials of the Fire Service, the Customs and Excise Division, the Health Ministry, the Government Electrical Inspectorate Division, and the OSHA Department of the Labour Ministry.

The statement added that MATF officials will continue their operations to find and seize more illicit items on the local market.