Mastercard And GCS International Strengthen Their Alliance To Build Financial Inclusion In Jamaica



L – r: Carlo Enrico, president of Mastercard for Latin America and the Caribbean Marcelo Tangionni, division president Mastercard and Brian Paniagua, CEO of GCS International. L – r: Carlo Enrico, president of Mastercard for Latin America and the Caribbean Marcelo Tangionni, division president Mastercard and Brian Paniagua, CEO of GCS International.

NEWS AMERICAS, Kingston, Jamaica, Mon. February 7, 2022: Mastercard and GCS International, a leading regional fintech based in the Dominican Republic, today extended their partnership to develop and deliver digital payments solutions to underserved consumers across the Caribbean. This partnership builds on the collaborative work already underway in the Dominican Republic and expands to include solutions in Jamaica.

The partnership will strengthen the economic growth potential in the Caribbean, providing the underserved population with a simple and secure real-time payment solution. Financial institutions will be provided with a white label mobile wallet solution, including Mastercard prepaid cards for international use, providing end users with innovative and enhanced payment options in line with market trends. The initiative demonstrates how technology can be harnessed to accelerate financial inclusion and give people more control, better banking experiences, and a wider range of payment choices.

During the signing of the agreement, Carlo Enrico, president of Mastercard’s Latin America and Caribbean region, highlighted: “Mastercard is committed to delivering a digital economy that works for all. As the fintech landscape evolves at an unprecedented speed, Mastercard provides the infrastructure and assets to help fintechs grow and attract more people to the digital economy. We look forward to collaborating with the GCS International team through this next stage of growth and provide the solutions that will drive financial inclusion at scale.”

At the same time, Brian Paniagua, CEO of GCS International expressed: “Our company has provided friction-less PFM (personal finance management) tools and solutions to consumers creating value for individuals and their societies in Guatemala and the Dominican Republic, and in the near future, Jamaica. This strategic alliance with Mastercard is a natural evolution in the industry goal towards achieving the financial inclusion of more countries in the Caribbean and capitalizes on GCS’ proven track record ability to apply leading technology to the financial industry in benefit of those who need it most. We look forward to expand this alliance in a near future to other countries in Central America as well.”

GCS International is a leading fintech in the Dominican Republic specialized in cutting-edge technology within the payments industry, focused on the development of mobile solutions key to people’s needs such as transfers between accounts, payment of basic services, loan payments, among others.

Mastercard will continue to advance equitable and sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion around the world through a broad range of efforts. Last year, the company announced the expansion of its worldwide commitment to financial inclusion by pledging to bring a total of 1 billion people and 50 million micro and small businesses into the digital economy by 2025.

###

About Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all. www.mastercard.com.

About GCS International

GCS International is a FinTech committed to promoting digital transformation in Latin America and the adoption of new alternative channels, promoting greater access to financial services through innovative digital technologies. They believe in generating a positive social impact that meets high social, environmental and community standards by providing new platforms for inclusion and prosperity.

www.gcs-international.com