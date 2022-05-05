Massy: No apparent data compromise in cyberattack

News

Customers enter Massy Stores, a part of Massy Holdings, in Westmoorings. File photo/Roger Jacob

MASSY STORES said in a release on Thursday that it is not aware of any customer, supplier or employee data being compromised or misused as a result of the cyberattack last week.

Last Thursday Massy confirmed that it was the subject of a cyberattack that caused technical difficulties in its system. The 23-outlet supermarket chain had to close temporarily but fully reopened on Sunday.

In the release it said credit card information is not stored by Massy’s servers, point-of-sale systems or any other system, so that information was not at risk.

“Data protection is a key priority for our operations,” the release said. “While our business faced some disruption over the past few days, we remain confident that our ongoing cyber-security risk-mitigation efforts have been effective in enabling the timely identification of this incident.”