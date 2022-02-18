Massy Motors launches new Nissan showroom

News

WE’RE OPENED: From left, Massy Motors sales manager Amrit Maharaj, brand manager Sindy Chandler, San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello, Massy Motors senior VP Jean-Pierre de Coudray and AVP Kyle Wynyard at the opening on Thursday of the company’s new showroom in Cipero Street, San Fernando. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON –

OVER US$200,000 was spent on a new Nissan Motors showroom on Cipero Street in San Fernando to give customers a unique vehicle shopping experience, said the company’s brand manager Sindy Chandler.

The showroom was officially opened on Thursday evening and highlighted new technologies, vehicles, added floor space and retail concept.

The Nissan brand is marketed in TT by Massy Motors and the new showroom is the first of its kind in the Caribbean region, Chandler said.

“Intelligent mobility is vehicles that can see, think and predict the future. With the frontier, it has the 360 monitor and that is the one that Nissan terms as intelligent mobility because it sees around the entire vehicle.

“Nissan aims to roll out the next retail concept to all their dealerships to meet global standards 2023. This initiative will help with the brands visions to provide total customer satisfaction,” she said.

The launch also revealed Nissan’s new logo design and Chandler said the rebranding and relaunching of the showroom was an initiative to rework their strategy and digitise their business processes in a competitive and new market.

“Our Nissan virtual showroom will feature this newly designed space and gives customers the opportunity to peruse in their own time and to their liking from anywhere in the world with only the touch of their fingertips.”

She said the covid19 pandemic has taken a toll on the market globally and estimated a ten per cent decrease over the past two years. Chandler explained that sales have been gradually increasing and was fortunate to keep all its staff at all its locations.

“The entire market decreases by about 20 per cent, so everybody felt it. We did start changing our strategy and no one was laid off. We implemented the virtual showroom and moving towards getting other aspects of the business online.”

Massy Motors senior vice president Jean Pierre Du Coudray said the relationship between Nissan and Massy spanned over 50 years in which Nissan has dominated the TT market.

“The Nissan brand has a history of durable, reliable and valuable. A heritage that has been passed on from generation to generation and is still going strong.”