Massy Motors drives into second location in San Fernando

President, Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce, Kiran Singh, Massy Motors Senior Vice-President Jean-Pierre duCoudary and San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello, at the launch of Massy Motors, Gulf View, San Fernando branch on Thursday.

PRESIDENT of the Greater San Fernando Chamber Kiran Singh has welcomed the expansion of Massy Motors into the city as a sign of confidence in the local economy.

Massy Motors Everything Automative opened its second location at Gulf View, La Romaine on Thursday morning.

The first outlet, with state-of-the art technology, for every brand of vehicle, opened in Maraval in January and a third is expected before the end of the year in Arima.

Singh said the brand’s expansion fits in with the Chamber’s tagline of bringing business back to San Fernando.

“We look at San Fernando as the new mecca for business development in the country,” Singh said, noting the recent expansion of Rattan’s and Penny Wise on Lower High Street.

Massy Motors, Gulf View, San Fernando branch was officially open last week

He said both businesses brought back some economic life to the city, post-pandemic, and had acted as an impetus for smaller investors who are developing on the periphery of San Fernando.

The Gulf View location, he said is ideal, given the road network being developed as part of the San Fernando Waterfront Development, which would soon alleviate traffic congestion.

“It is great to see Massy expanding in San Fernando, which has had roots for decades through Neal and Massy.

Singh challenged Massy Motors to consider Sunday opening for many customers who are only off on that one day. San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello embraced Singh’s suggestion.

Like Singh, Regrello noted the onslaught of covid, which he described as the most disruptive economic, health and social experience of the last 100 years, amd which he said halted an incredible upward swing in the development San Fernando was experiencing.

Massy Motors Senior Vice-President Jean-Pierre duCoudary, at the launch of Massy Motors, Gulf View, San Fernando branch on Thursday.

Although several businesses defied the challenges and expanded, Regrello recognised the Massy Group’s initiative to be a forerunner in reigniting the economy of the city.

“San Fernando has long been recognised as the gateway to the south.”

With its diverse population, stable, localised economy, and being rated as having a high standard of living and education, Regrello declared, “San Fernando is ready and open for business.”

Describing Massy’s timing is impeccable and locking in with the developmental plans for the city, Regrello said he had no doubt the company would integrate into the new wave of development, using the latest technology, and rolling out electric vehicles in the near future.

“I see a future where your San Fernando branch engages in public-private partnerships with both the city and government in better integrating this new green tech to positively impact our environment and our economy.”

Massy Motors Senior Vice-President Jean-Pierre duCoudary, San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello and President, Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce, Kiran Singh at the opening of Massy Motors, Gulf View, San Fernando branch on Thursday.

Senior vice president Jean-Pierre du Coudray said the company is very excited about the opening of this second branch, as Massy always had a vision of entering into the retail automotive business in TT.

He said the response and feedback of customer service in Maraval has been positive and has exceeded expectations. In terms of sales and revenue, the company’s forecast has been surpassed.

“It has given us the energy and confidence to go ahead with our strategy,” du Coudray said, vowing that the service offered in Maraval will be replicated in San Fernando.