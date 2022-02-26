Massy donates $200,000 to non-profit organisations

News

Massy Stores has donated $125,000 to children’s homes, elderly care homes and women’s shelters across Trinidad and Tobago and $75,000 to the Cancer Society (TTCS).

In a release on Friday, CEO Roxane de Freitas said the company knew “first-hand the many challenges of at-risk groups,” so it wanted to support organisations which provided critical services to those groups.

She added, “Massy Stores has a legacy of supporting non-profit groups to assist them with basic needs such as personal care and food. The need today is even more urgent and pressing than ever before.”

The TTCS received its funds in a handover ceremony on February 4 – World Cancer Day – at the Massy Stores head office in Port of Spain.

Apart from contributions by Massy Distribution Trinidad, 80 per cent of those funds were from the company’s pink reusable bags in October 2021.

The society’s chair Dr Asante Le Blanc thanked the company and customers for their contribution.

Funds donated to the other organisations were sourced from the company’s Christmas (red) bag sales.

Beneficiaries of Massy Stores donation:

Lady Hochoy Home (Port of Spain)

Lady Hochoy Home (South)

St Dominic’s Children Home Plain Vue

Senior Citizen Home Chaguanas

Christ Child Convalescent Home

Cyril Ross Nursery

Families in Action

Finbar Ryan Home

Leonard Cheshire Foundation

Rainbow Rescue

Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church

Ferndean’s Children’s Home

St Dominic’s Children’s Home

Amica House

Goshen Home for Battered Women & Children

Princess Elizabeth Centre

Memisa Centre

La Quesa Early Childhood Educational Facility