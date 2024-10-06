Scotland upbeat: National security is a budget priority Palmyra pharmacy owner beaten, robbed PM: Trinidad and Tobago owes a debt to ‘citizen Mark’ Receiver picked to seize Dragon Gas payments 22 warheads found in Oropouche Over 400 take part in walk against domestic violence
World News

‘Massive explosions’ in Beirut as Israel unleashes new air raids on Lebanon 

05 October 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Smoke and flames rise over Beirut's southern suburbs after a huge strike on October 6, 2024 [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]

Israel’s military unleashed a new wave of attacks on the southern suburbs of Beirut, causing “massive explosions”, with “flames reaching up to the sky and the sound reverberating” around the Lebanese capital, according to our correspondent.
Israeli forces also bombed a mosque in central Gaza, killing at least 18 Palestinians and wounding dozens more.

 

