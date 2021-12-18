Mass storage site in Freeport for covid19 bodies

News

File photo/ Angelo Marcelle

As the number of covid19 deaths soar, the Government has announced the establishment of a mass storage site in Freeport for the bodies.

At the Prime Minister’s press conference on Saturday at the Diplomatic Centre, in Port of Spain, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said this will be done in collaboration with the Funeral Homes Association.

“There is a team established under the Ministry of Health to look at the preparation for person dying from covid19.

“We are looking to establish a mass site for storage in the Freeport area, which will be coming on stream shortly and additional sites and sites within different funeral agencies for storage.”