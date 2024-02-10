Masqueraders warned loud music can agitate bees

Carnival

A swarm of bees – File photo

THE Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries is warning masqueraders to be aware that loud music from Carnival festivities can disrupt bees in their hives.

The warning comes after an incident last year where revellers were attacked by bees on Ariapita Avenue on Carnival Monday.

The ministry also offered advice to the public on how to prevent stings and how to treat them if they occur.

For prevention, it advised people not to disturb hives or swarms, to wear light colours as bees are less likely to be attracted to them and to use unscented body products as they may be drawn to certain fragrances.

If stung by a bee, it advises you to stay calm, use a flat object like a credit card to remove the stinger (tweezers can cause it to release more venom), wash the area with soap and water to prevent infection and use a cold compress or ice pack to reduce swelling.