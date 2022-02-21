Masqueraders keep ole mas alive in traditional and conventional competition

News

“Whip Princess” at A Taste of Carnival 2022, traditional and conventional individuals competition, Carnival city, Queens Park Savannah on Sunday. – Photo by Marvin Hamilton

IT WAS A celebration of tradition and culture at the Queen’s Park Savannah on Sunday, as the TT Carnival Bands Association (TTCBA) and the National Carnival Commission (NCC) hosted the Traditional and Conventional Mas Competition.

The crowd of spectators was small, with less than 100 patrons looking on at the revellers as they crossed the stage. The revellers were separated into several categories including Gorilla, Jab Molassie, Fancy Sailor, Robber, Bat and Minstrel. At the mid-point of the competition there was a performance by soca star Swappi who performed some of his hits such as “Feeling it” and “Jumbie Head.”

Despite the small crowds, revellers were grateful to cross the stage and keep the spirit of Carnival alive.

“It is great. Culture is culture,” said Carlisle Jones who has been portraying the Fancy Sailor for 25 years. “It was the fancy sailors that you see in paintings on the grand stand that trained me in this art form. They are very serious about the craft.”

Maria Nuitter De Espinal Portray “La Campanera” at A Taste of Carnival 2022, traditional and conventional individuals competition, Carnival city, Queens Park Savannah on Sunday. – Photo by Marvin Hamilton

“It was an exciting experience,” said Jerrell Jones who portrayed the traditional “Bookman,” designed by Shequilla Daniel. “I was kind of nervous before I came on stage but the music hyped me up a bit.”

Some masqueraders were happy to keep traditions alive, not only for the history of Carnival but as a family tradition as well.

Margaret Remy who played the Minstrel and performed “When your smiling,” while dressed as a white-faced minstrel, said her performance was dedicated to her brother Vester Campbell who died two years ago. She said the competition gave her an opportunity to perform for the public and keep the tradition of the Minstrel alive.

“A lot of people would ask me if I am a sailor because they don’t know much about Minstrels. But Minstrels came about just after slavery,” she said.

She told Newsday the Minstrels in those times were white performers in blackface. She and her group of minstrels, the Rovers, would paint their faces white and performed oldies originally sung in the 1940’s.

Jason Mohammed who portrayed the Fancy Indian under the title “Soca Warrior” told Newsday he inherited his costume from his father Vernon Mohammed and had been using the costume for the past 10 years.

“This is my brand. Every Carnival, if you are looking for me you would find me in this costume,” Mohammed said. “I performed to show other Fancy Indian performers that if they vaccinate they can come out and celebrate.”

Travis Mc Neilly, whose Midnight Robber costume was designed by his mother Althea Mc Neilly, said his costume was designed a week ago.

“It was a short time that we had to design and create the costume so we just brought everything together as best as we could. I love the fact that even in covid19 I could come out as a Midnight Robber and portray my craft.”

Although the costumes were considered traditional many of the masqueraders maintained the tradition of mixing current events into portrayals.

Zico Ragoo, who portrayed the Gorilla with his costume “Back to Africa Lowland Gorilla” mixed current events and traditional costumes as his gorilla costume was dressed in hospital scrubs and had a syringe and vaccination card.

“This was to portray the fact that without the vaccine we cannot re-open,” he said. “I wanted to encourage people to take the vaccine and let’s get things going again.”

Lennox Mc Ewen whose clown portrayal “Covid Clown in Town,” also highlighted the necessity for vaccination and mask wearing.

“I decided to mix the message of vaccination and mask wearing in with the clown costume to show people that they need to be protected. I like the clown costumes because I love acting and there is a lot of acting involved with being a clown.”

Carlise Jones portraying “fancy sailor from the north” at A Taste of Carnival 2022, traditional and conventional individuals competition, Carnival city, Queens Park Savannah on Sunday. – Photo by Marvin Hamilton

The NCC launched “A Taste of Carnival” in January with nine events from February 4 to March 1, which would include calypso tents, pan events, the Dimache Gras and senior kings and queens competitions. NCC announced that the cost of the events would be around $30 million.