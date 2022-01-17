Mason Hall, Tobago man charged for shooting at couple

Tobago

File photo

A MASON Hall, Tobago man is expected to appear before a Scarborough Magistrate on Monday charged with possession of an illegal firearm to endanger life.

Police said the man was arrested hours after he allegedly fired two shots after an altercation with Stephon Grant of Moriah and his common-law wife on Saturday morning.Police said the gunshots missed the couple. The suspect allegedly ran away after the incident. The couple reported the matter to the police and the suspect was arrested following hours later. A pistol and a quantity of ammunition were recovered.

Acting Cpl William Reid is continuing investigations. Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob, in a phone interview on Sunday with Newsday, applauded Tobago officers for their swift response.