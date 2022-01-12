Masman Narrie Approo’s funeral on Thursday

News

Traditional mas veteran Narrie Approo stands among Black Indian masqueraders. Approo died on Thursday at 94. Photo courtesy Maria Nunes –

THE funeral of veteran masman the late Narrie Approo will be held on Thursday at 10 am at Sal’s Funeral Home, 290 Eastern Main Road, El Dorado (near Caura Junction.)

It will be followed by last rites and cremation at the Caroni cremation site at 12 noon.

The funeral will be streamed live on YouTube. Newsday was advised that under covid19 restrictions, a limited number of mourners would be allowed at the funeral service and the cremation.

Narrie, 94, died on Thursday night at a home for the elderly.

He was a stalwart of the Black Indian genre of mas and founded the Last of the Black Tribe mas band.

In 2018 he received the Hummingbird Medal Silver for culture/community service.

Born in Harmony Hall, San Fernando, he and his family moved to John John, east Port of Spain, when he was five.

Approo’s death came shortly after the passing of veteran calypsonian Clifton “Mighty Bomber” Ryan and kaiso jazz pioneer Clive “Zanda” Alexander.